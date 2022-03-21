A wild pursuit which began in Johnston County Monday morning ended with a crash in Ada, and now a manhunt is underway.
Law enforcement officers are searching for Michael Cheairs, 29, of Tishomingo.
According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, Cheairs led law enforcement officers on a pursuit, which began in Tishomingo in the pre-dawn hours.
The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, and eventually ended with a crash into a fence on Mississippi Avenue north of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard.
Cheairs then reportedly fled on foot. Cheairs is possibly armed, and authorities are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.