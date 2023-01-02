A man died after being shot by another man in Ada New Year's Eve.
Police aren't releasing much, but city of Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Ada police responded to a call of a gunshot at a convenience store at 1,000 Arlington St. at about 9 p.m.
A man who had been shot died from his injuries, and a suspect was taken into custody, Bratcher said. The two men knew each other and names of those involved have not been released.
