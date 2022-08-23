A man was seriously injured in a train-vs-pedestrian accident at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train tracks just northeast of the intersection with West 14th Street in Ada.
Initial reports indicate the man's leg had been severed below the knee. The victim appeared to have other injuries as well.
Mercy EMS transported the victim to a waiting AirEvac helicopter at Ada Regional Airport. The helicopter lifted off at about 10:50 a.m. to carry the man to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
The victim was discovered when Ada firefighters were returning from a call regarding a burn ban violation, when one of the firefighters spotted a person on the railroad tracks.
The Ada Police Department was investigating the incident.
