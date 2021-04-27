Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.