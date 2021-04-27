A man was found lying injured on a county road Monday evening, and authorities believe it may have been an accident involving a longboard.
Brian Andrew Fulsom, 34, of Ada was discovered lying unconscious on County Road 1520, east of Country Club Road, just north of Ada.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said it appeared at first that it may have been a hit and run, or that Fulsom may have been assaulted and left in the middle of the road, until they discovered a longboard in a ditch on the side of the road during an investigation.
A longboard is a type of skateboard and is commonly used for cruising, traveling and downhill racing, known as longboarding.
Fulsom was flown to OU Medical and admitted with serious injuries.
The investigation of the incident is being handled by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.