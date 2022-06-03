Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fatal UTV wreck on private property.
The property is located off of County Road 1550 (Reeves Road) just west of Ada. The operator of the UTV was pronounced deceased at 9:48 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.
Details of the wreck and the man's identity have not been released.
Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Ada firefighters and Mercy EMS responded to the scene.
