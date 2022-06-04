The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died in a utility terrain vehicle accident during the overnight hours Friday/Saturday.
Sheriff John Christian said 41-year-old Jody Heath Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on private property off of County Road 1660, a few miles miles east of Fittstown.
Christian said an occupant in the UTV, 38-year-old Justin Mathew Robertson, told deputies he was a passenger and that Davis was the driver.
Christian said accident occurred at a low-water crossing.
"The UTV turned over and pinned the victim underneath it (in the water)," Christian said.
After the wreck, Robertson attempted to free Davis, but was unsuccessful, so he went and called for emergency help. After a family member called 911 for help, Robertson drove a bulldozer to the scene and lifted the UTV off of Davis, and pulled him from the water, but Davis was already deceased, according to Christian.
Christian said Davis' body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medeical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be performed.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
The accident occurred just hours after another fatal UTV wreck that occurred on private property off of County Road 1550 just west of Ada. The identity of that wreck victim has not yet been released.
