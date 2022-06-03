Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.