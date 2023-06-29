Mama T’s Bed and Blessing Homeless Shelter recently hosted a 50/50 drawing worth $10,000. In a 50/50 drawing, 50 percent of the proceeds go to the host organization, and 50% goes to a lucky ticket holder.
“We organized a 50/50 raffle, and we sold 200 tickets,” Mama T’s Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said at the drawing June 16. “The tickets were $100 each. 50 percent of that will go to one winner, and 50 percent of it will go to the Shelter for operations, and to help is keep moving forward in our mission.”
Johnson said he hopes to make the raffle a regular fund raiser.
“I am hoping we do it yearly,” he said. “We appreciate the support from the community. Selling 200 tickets is a pretty big feat.”
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen was selected to do the actual ticket drawing from a hopper. The name on the winning ticket drawn was Pam Scaggs, who was not present to comment on her windfall.
