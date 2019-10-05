OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is now accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Leadership Oklahoma class. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Applicants must be high school juniors or home-schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Youth Leadership Oklahoma accepts 50 class members each year. The program includes a weeklong journey across the state with a purpose to introduce high school students between their junior and senior years to state leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma. The program dates for YLOK Class 20 are May 31-June 5, 2020.
Criteria for selection include demonstrated leadership ability in activities such as student council, athletics and service clubs in their schools and communities, as well as an exhibited commitment to community service and extracurricular activities. Participants are also considered on the basis of geographic, racial and cultural diversity.
Applications may be downloaded at www.leadershipoklahoma.com or requested by calling the LOK office at 405-848-0001 or emailing elogan@leadershipoklahoma.com. Completed applications must be received in the Leadership Oklahoma office, located at 3037 NW 63rd, Suite W104, Oklahoma City, OK 73116, no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
About Youth
Leadership Oklahoma
In 2001 Leadership Oklahoma conducted extensive research to create a model youth program unlike any other in the country. It was important that the program be designed to be educational and inspiring and to instill in our young leaders a hope, pride and responsibility for Oklahoma’s future. The result was YLOK and a weeklong journey each summer across the state that introduces high school students between their junior and senior years to the leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma. To date, more than 800 students from over 260 schools have participated in the program. Many of our graduates have shared that YLOK was a life-changing experience.
About Leadership Oklahoma
Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide leadership program established in 1986. The mission of LOK is to create, inspire and support a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape Oklahoma’s future.
LOK selects, challenges, develops and educates Oklahoma citizens who have demonstrated an interest in local and/or statewide issues. The program is designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences, which are based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership.
Leadership Oklahoma is open to all interested Oklahoma residents and does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, religion or national origin. Participants are selected based on ability, demonstrated leadership, interest in their community and insight for effective leadership.
The CEO of Leadership Oklahoma is Marion Paden. The organization is located at 3037 NW 63rd St., Suite W104, OKC, OK 73116. For more information about LOK or YLOK, contact 405-848-0001 or lok@leadershipoklahoma.com.
