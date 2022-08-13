Young Chickasaw professional launches Ada youth club

A young Chickasaw is utilizing his talents and education to launch a youth club and propel students toward a bright future.
Soon after studying aerospace engineering at East Central University (ECU), Ada, Sher-Mon Clement, 26, could not ignore the need for additional youth programs in the community.
Applying the lessons and inspiration he acquired while attending Chickasaw Nation youth camps and academies, Mr. Clement followed his calling to uplift young people and opened Ada Youth Connect Club.
Ada Youth Connect Club is a nonprofit organization that aims to help youth develop into productive citizens and create a positive impact on their lives.
Mr. Clement, who serves as the club’s CEO, and the staff design activities to keep children active, out of trouble and connect with others in a safe environment.
“We build our activities to meet the needs and wants of the kids. We can even teach you how to do what you love, even better,” he said.
Most activities focus on fitness, sports and problem-solving with lessons designed to teach character, work ethic and community.
Parkour Ninja Academy, anime club, cheer training, esports gaming, foam battling, flag football, basketball and Jugger (a game which combines flag football, freeze tag and other elements) are just a few of the activities offered by the club.
“The idea is to take kids who have hobbies and find other kids who like to do those same hobbies and get them together. (We) try to make it more active so they are getting a workout and socializing, as well as having positive interactions with others,” Mr. Clement said.
“All of our kids evolve in some way. Getting to watch them grow as individuals is something I love. As a kid, I saw growth in myself. I find that if you are not growing you are dying. I make sure that I am always growing in every area of my life. And getting to see the kids grow in different areas of their life and getting to support that (is rewarding),” he said.
As part of a military family, Mr. Clement grew up in Europe. He spent summers in Oklahoma to participate in Chickasaw Nation youth programs, which positively impacted his life and launched him on a trajectory to help others.
“My inspiration for Youth Connect Club came from my experiences as a kid, which involves the Chickasaw Summer Arts Academy (CSAA) and the things that I learned at Chickasaw Nation Aviation Space Academy (CNASA). Those programs led me to where I am today.
“I take that inspiration and give it to the kids. Everything I learned about engineering, my love for it started at the Chickasaw’s space and science academy.”
While at ECU, Mr. Clement served as president of the university’s parkour club and earned his certification as a parkour instructor, teaching fellow students the athletic training regimen. He was president of the ECU Rotaract Club, a service club for university students dedicated to local and international service. Through this group he logged more than 400 hours of community service during college.
Following his studies at ECU, Mr. Clement remained in Oklahoma and answered the call to work with youth.
He began serving as a volunteer at the (former) Ada Boys and Girls Club and eventually was named program director. He later served as middle school coordinator at the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County, but the need for more youth programs in his adopted hometown drew him back to Ada to launch the Youth Connect Club in 2019. The club offers dozens of activities after school, weekends and year-round.
Making a positive difference in students’ lives keeps him motivated to serve.
“I think the biggest thing that gets me up in the morning to come to work each day is every day I show up is another opportunity to change a kid’s life,” he said.
Occasionally, Mr. Clement’s day begins earlier than others, because a parent’s vehicle broke down or a student missed the bus.
“I take them to school, because I know if they miss school they’re going to be held back. I have several different kids who I make sure they get to school each day.”
He also serves as a substitute teacher.
“I love substitute teaching so much because I want all the kids to have the best youth possible. Getting the opportunity to give the kids the building blocks they need in order to grow into successful citizens, that’s what I love to do.”
A local mom said Mr. Clement is making a positive community impact.
“All the kids know him, and he is very dedicated to getting the area youth involved,” she said.
For more information about the Ada Youth Connect Club, 417 W. Cottage St., call (405) 306-3245, email YouthConnectClub@gmail.com or visit YouthConnect.Club.
