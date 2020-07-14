Young Ada performer featured in McSwain Theatre's 100th Anniversary Virtual Celebration, July 18

Chandler Elliott performs at the McSwain Theatre in January. He will be featured in the McSwain Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Virtual Celebration, 7 p.m., Saturday, July 18. The show can be viewed at McSwain Theatre’s website or Facebook page. Chickasaw Community Radio, KCNP will also be broadcasting the performance at 89.5 FM in the Ada area, 89.3 FM in the Ardmore area, and 97.3 FM in the Tishomingo area; or worldwide at KCNP.org.