A 14-year-old was airlifted to an Oklahoma City Hospital Sunday after an allegedly intoxicated driver plowed into a home in northeast Ada. Police say it was the second time in 24 hours the driver was involved in an incident.
Derek Scott Frazier, 37, of Ada was arrested shortly after Ada police say he drove an SUV through two exterior walls of a family home in the 300 block of SE County Road, destroying a bedroom occupied at the time by a 14-year-old boy, who was thrown across the room by the force of the collision and pinned in a closet.
Records indicate officers responding to the call reported Frazier showed signs of “someone who had recently smoked marijuana.” Police say Frazier admitted to taking an unknown quantity of the prescription drug Ambien — a powerful sedative prescribed primarily to help patients fall asleep — prior to the collision. EMS personnel reported an odor of alcohol coming from Frazier while treating him at the scene.
Police say the SUV struck the house at a “very high rate of speed,” with no tire marks indicating the brakes were applied or any other visible indication the vehicle slowed down as it approached the house.
The 14-year-old was flown by AirEvac Lifeteam to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was treated for two cracked vertebrae, among other injuries. He was released from the hospital Monday.
Police say Frazier is also a suspect in an incident that occurred earlier Sunday at Oakhurst Apartments, where he allegedly backed into a pedestrian and then left the scene of the accident without stopping to render aid.
Frazier was charged Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or more with great bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury — both felonies. Frazier is next scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. June 19 in District Court on both felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge of harassing and threatening electronic communication stemming from an unrelated incident.
