KULLIHOMA – Evan Scribner stood motionless, two arrows stabbed into the ground next to him. He sized up a batch of cornstalks staked some 30 yards away.
The 10-year-old’s final two shots meant the difference between first or second place in the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival youth cornstalk shoot competition.
After 45 minutes of competition, the young Chickasaw archer was knotted with Caidrian Counts, a Muscogee (Creek) Nation archer, at 35 points. An intermittent southeast breeze didn’t seem to bother competitors. Only a few points separated the top four shooters.
Evan reached for an arrow, placed it methodically on the bow and string, drew a deep breath, took steady aim, pulled back the string and let the arrow fly.
It slammed into the cornstalk stack, resonating with a loud crack and resulting in applause from a sizable audience gathered for the event.
Judge Mike Wingo, whose “day job” is customer service coordinator at the Chickasaw Nation Department of Housing, determined Evan’s arrow pierced four cornstalks. Caidrian’s two shots did not find pay dirt. With 39 total points, Evan was crowned the winner. Caidrian finished second.
The competition has proved to be a real crowd pleaser for several years, as young archers improve with each outing, and competition has come down to the wire.
The third-place finisher this year was Sam Gayler with 29 points. He and Darien Miller, who finished with 27 points, thrilled spectators last year as they went head to head in a competition that ultimately resulted in a tie-breaking shoot-off.
Sam finished first in that showdown, and Darien second.
Evan is the son of Matt Scribner; Caidrian is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Brown; Sam is the son of Manerd and Beth Gayler; and Darien is the son of Jordana and Justin Miller.
