Yard of the Month

The Ada Beautification Committee selected Collette Walsh’s yard as the September Yard of the Month winner. Walsh’s residence is in the 800 block of South Townsend. Pictured are Tyler Thompson (Beautification Committee), Peggy Saunkeah (Beautification Committee), Yard of the Month Winner, Collette Walsh, and Yoli Vasquez (Beautification Committee).

The Ada Beautification Committee selected Collette Walsh’s yard as the September Yard of the Month winner. Walsh’s residence is in the 800 block of South Townsend. Pictured are Tyler Thompson (Beautification Committee), Peggy Saunkeah (Beautification Committee), Yard of the Month Winner, Collette Walsh, and Yoli Vasquez (Beautification Committee).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you