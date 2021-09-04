The Ada Beautification Committee selected Collette Walsh’s yard as the September Yard of the Month winner. Walsh’s residence is in the 800 block of South Townsend. Pictured are Tyler Thompson (Beautification Committee), Peggy Saunkeah (Beautification Committee), Yard of the Month Winner, Collette Walsh, and Yoli Vasquez (Beautification Committee).
Yard of the Month
