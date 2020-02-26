The Oklahoma Leopold Education Project, Wynnewood Public Library and Wynnewood Historical Society are showing the movie “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for our Time” at 2 p.m. March 7 at the historic Eskridge Hotel Museum, 114 R. Robert S. Kerr Blvd., Wynnewood. Door opens at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the public. Seating is limited, so arrive early.
A display about Aldo Leopold and the Leopold Education Project will be available for viewing. There will be door prizes and refreshments.
This showing is part of Aldo Leopold Week, with celebrations planned across several states. Last year, over 26 communities throughout the country gathered to celebrate the event with a variety of activities and festivals to celebrate Leopold’s ideas.
The words of Aldo Leopold wrote in 1948 still strike a note today, “There are some who can live without wild things, and some who cannot.” These words are the start of Leopold’s famous book, “A Sand County Almanac,” one of the most loved conservation classics of all time. The words in the book are a much-needed reminder of Leopold’s philosophy that people must live in harmony with the natural world.
To learn more about events across the country or how you can be involved, contact Lillie Herbst, education and communications fellow, at 608-355-0279 or lherbst@aldoleopold.org. Or visit the Aldo Leopold Foundation website at www.aldoleopold.org for details on this year’s events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.