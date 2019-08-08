A Wynnewood man was killed Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77, one mile south of Pauls Valley.
Jerry Williams, 62, was driving a 2002 GMC pickup truck, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Williams’ pickup truck was equipped with seat belts, which were not in use.
The case of the accident and Williams’ condition were under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the OHP report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.