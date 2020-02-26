“Making Sense of the Census” will be the program topic for the Wynnewood Historical Society on at 5:30 p.m. March 12 in the Eskridge Hotel Museum, 114 E. Robert S. Kerr Blvd.
Nancy Calhoun, a staff member of the Oklahoma Historical Society Research Library, will present the whys, hows and wheres as the group explores the U.S. Census and other forms. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The U.S. Census is the foundation many genealogists use for their research, plus this is a census year. The topic will discuss why the census exists, what’s available, what information they provide and how they have evolved. Enhance the search with tips for searching. And discover other types of census records, including state, territorial, agricultural and tribal.
Calhoun previously served as department head for genealogy and local history at Muskogee Public Library. Her own genealogy journey started over 40 years ago with a semester-long class in Kansas. She has constantly continued her genealogy education by attending national conferences and institutes.
In addition to public and academic library experience, she spent 20 years in newspaper work and has been a classroom teacher. A Ninnekah native, she received both a B.A. and B.S. from OCLA and USAO, Chickasha, and an M.S. from Emporia State Teachers College.
