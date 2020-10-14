One wrong turn proved fatal for a motorist whose vehicle was struck by a semi truck in a traffic accident Monday in Byng.
Killed in the two-vehicle accident was 32-year-old Katherine Hall of Shawnee.
Hall was alone while driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR compact sport utility vehicle westbound on a city street in Byng.
Coming from the north on U.S. Highway 377 was a semi truck driven by Adrian Jinkins, 30, of Holdenville. Riding inside as a passenger was Joseph Martin, 46, of Ada.
At around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 the vehicle driven by Hall failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the large truck.
State troopers report Hall was not wearing seat belts at the time as she was ejected about 60 feet from the point of impact.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by a state medical examiner's investigator and taken to a funeral home facility in Ada.
Jinkins was later treated and released after being taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ada.
Martin was taken by private vehicle to the same hospital where he was treated and released.
Troopers investigating the fatality wreck determined the cause of the collision was “failed to yield at stop sign.” They're also still investigating the condition of the drivers in the moments leading up to the collision.
