Investigating troopers are not sure why a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic resulting in a deadly head-on collision for a couple of Lone Grove teenagers driving in Murray County.
No names have been released as the 16- and 17-year-old Lone Grove boys were pronounced dead at the scene after the tragic accident Thursday a few miles from Sulphur.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the younger boy was driving a 2011 Ford F150 pickup northbound on the Chickasaw Turnpike, while a large semi truck driven by Jeffrey Bray, 44, of Konawa was coming from the opposite direction.
Just before 8 a.m. Aug. 12 the pickup crossed the road's center line and struck the approaching semi head-on at a site just over two miles northeast of Sulphur.
After the impact the semi truck went off the road to the right and came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.
The Lone Grove teens were pinned in the vehicle for about an hour before being extricated by Sulphur firefighters.
Both were transported to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
Bray was airlifted from the scene and taken to OU Medical Hospital in Norman. He was admitted and reported to be in stable condition with hematoma trauma.
Troopers report the airbags in Bray's truck were deployed because of fire.
The OHP report also shows the teenage driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
