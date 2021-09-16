Ada’s Homecoming celebration may seem new to some but this was the sixth year since its inception.
The interest and discussion started about ten years ago but was not finalized until 2016. Shawn Freeman, AHS Leadership teacher and Student Council Advisor said she sat down with the students and listened to their wants for homecoming and looked at the philanthropy mission they were trying to accomplish.
The students and Freeman proposed a way for Ada High to raise much needed funds while giving back to the Ada community and also creating school spirit and good competition. With that proposal and Superintendent Mike Anderson’s suggestions, a Homecoming was born at Ada High School.
Here is how it all works: twenty-five organizations chose a male and female candidate to represent them in the candidacy. Kings and Queens are appointed by most money raised; Prince and Princess are by the most nonperishable food and water donations.
There is not a goal for either category set from year to year. The students are not appointed fundraisers either. This gives each candidate a free slate of marketing and only two weeks to accomplish the task. Students participated in bake sales, car washes, raffles and were also out in the community asking for business donations.
Friday night, during the McAlester/Ada football game, a check was delivered to Ada High School Principal Jeff Maloy for a total of $27,868 and 11,962 pounds of food and water. Fourteen of the top producing candidates were welcomed to the field before the game for recognition. The top three candidates took the field during half time to find out who would be crowned.
Excitement filled the stands as the crowns were being announced with Lakota Tolloak being named Prince, Katie Carter - Princess, Saul Palma - King and Carizma Nelson - Queen.
Over the last six years, Ada High School has raised over $150,000 by the students with this event.
“The contributions over the years have bought many necessities for Ada High like new furniture, helped build new offices and the highlight of the money last year went to the new digital sign out in front of AHS,” Freeman said.
“The food is donated to many deserving local organizations such as Abba’s Tables, Mama T’s, Asbury Methodist, Ada Homeless and our own food pantry on campus that feeds many students through the weekends. Also each organization who was represented will receive 10% of the funds raised by their candidate.”
On Tuesday morning, Freeman said one last check was received anonymously in order to put the grand total for 2021 Ada High Homecoming at $28,000.
