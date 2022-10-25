World Polio Week is October 24-30, 2022, with World Polio Day being held yesterday. Rotary International’s theme is “One day, one focus: Ending Polio.”
As the PolioPlus Chair for Rotary District 5770, I would like to make you aware of some basic facts about polio.
Polio is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease. Every 1 in 200 cases can cause irreversible paralysis, usually in the legs. Polio afflicted President Franklin Roosevelt and caused him to use a wheelchair.
The polio virus can be spread from person to person, usually through contaminated water. Polio can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Although there is no cure for Polio, Rotary International and its partners have administered a safe and effective vaccine to 2.5 billion children worldwide in 122 countries.
Unfortunately, in the United States, the rate of vaccination against polio has declined. The US saw its first reported case of polio since 2013 when an unvaccinated New York man became paralyzed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the US national rate of vaccination against polio is 92.5%. However, in some communities the rate of vaccination is much lower. In Rockland County, New York, 60% of children have received three doses by the age of two.
Scientists believe this case outbreak was caused by someone who was vaccinated with the live virus overseas and started a chain of transmission that eventually found its way to the United States. Polio has also been detected in London.
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative started in 1988 when polio was paralyzing 1000 children each day worldwide. Since 1988, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9%.
The last reported case of wild polio virus was found in Nigeria in 2012. Polio remains endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has invested almost $2 billion to help eradicate polio.
In 2021, Rotary District 5770 donated almost $20,000 to help eradicate polio and Ada Sunrise Rotary does its part to help eradicate polio worldwide.
