Drivers on Ada's north side have noted in recent weeks ongoing construction on North Broadway Avenue.
The project consists of a two-inch asphalt mill and overlay of both north and southbound lanes of the road, including the shoulders. The construction area extends from near the National Guard Armory to the city limits on the north end, and is planned to join with a Pontotoc County paving project to follow. Broadway becomes Main Street in Byng north of the Ada City limits.
Milling is the process of grinding off a layer of the current road to prepare a surface for the new pavement.
Workers hope to complete the project by the end of October, weather permitting.
Drivers are reminded that speeding fines double in construction areas, and to slow down to posted speed limits to ensure worker safety.
