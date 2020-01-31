Four years ago, First United Bank Assistant Vice President Letha Wood thought she was ready to retire.
Wood spent a month planning for that moment, and she prepared a letter announcing her retirement and took it to the bank’s branch president, John Martin. She looked at the letter, put it on Martin’s desk and told him that she was stepping down.
“He didn’t even look at the letter,” Wood said Thursday. “He said, ‘Are you really?’ and I said, ‘No.’ And so under his calendar, he put my letter and he said, ‘I’m going to save this until you’re ready.’”
Fast forward to July 2019, when Wood had decided that she was truly ready to retire. She went to see Martin — without a letter this time — and told him that the time had come.
After spending 55 years in the banking industry, Wood, 76, is preparing to start the next chapter in her life. Today is her last day on the job.
A career in banking
Wood started her career as a receptionist for banker and attorney Jack Conn at his law firm, Kerr, Lambert, Conn and Roberts, in 1963. But after about a year at the law firm, she decided she wanted to try something different.
Wood took an entry-level job in the statement department at Oklahoma State Bank, where her duties included answering the phone, preparing bank statements and issuing temporary checks. She earned $230 a month in that position.
Over the next several decades, Wood’s career included service as a teller in the loan department, secretary to a loan officer and secretary to the chief executive officer. She became an assistant vice president, whose duties included serving as secretary to the board of directors, in the winter of 1985.
Oklahoma State Bank merged with First United Bank in the fall of 1999, and Wood’s job description changed.
“I took care of human resources, marketing and oversaw our building,” she said, “And then when we opened the branch out on Arlington, I was involved in the building of that. And when we did our remodel, I was involved in the remodeling of this building.
“I’ve done everything,” she said. “I still do a lot.”
Wood said the banking industry has changed considerably over the past five decades, particularly when it comes to technology. For instance, she said, computers have replaced typewriters as essential pieces of office equipment.
Wood, who still uses a typewriter for some tasks at work, said she plans to take the typewriter with her when she retires.
“My typewriter is still a staple on my desk, and filling out forms — it’s so much easier to do it on your typewriter,” she said.
Retirement plans
Wood said after she retires, she wants to travel with her husband, work in her garden, devote more time to church activities and spend more time with her family and friends.
“I’ll have more time for my friends, my church,” she said. “First, my family.”
