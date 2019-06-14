ALLEN — A woman was shot and Logan County escapee Adam Quilimaco was apprehended during an incident behind a convenience store in Allen Thursday.
Authorities said a member of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force searching for escaped Logan County inmate Adam Quilimaco was investigating the use of a credit card at Merriman Country Store in Allen Thursday when he encountered Quilimaco and his girlfriend, Melissa Grayson, behind the store.
“(Quilimaco) and his girlfriend were parked behind the store upon his arrival,” Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Thursday by phone. “She went for a gun, and the task force member shot her multiple times.”
Quilimaco was arrested at the scene.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies and Allen and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police officers responded to help secure the scene so Ada firefighters and Mercy EMS paramedics could treat Grayson.
Mercy EMS officials confirmed Grayson was flown by AirEvac Lifeteam 26 to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.
