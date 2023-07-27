A Roff resident was injured Friday in a wreck with a law enforcement officer who was pursuing a suspect.
The wreck occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Ave. and Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd.
According to an Ada police report, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Officer Kaleb Thomas, 24, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle west on Lonnie Abbott while pursuing a suspect vehicle when he crashed into the side of a 2000 Lexus driven south by Olivia Page Gayler (DOB/age redacted in police report) of Roff.
Gayler was driving south and was attempting to turn east onto Lonnie Abbott when the wreck occurred. A witness told police he was behind Gayler at the light and indicated both were facing south, waiting at a red light.
“He stated once their light turned green, (Gayler) attempted to turn left when (Thomas) made contact,” Ada Police Officer Ty Hignite said in a report.
The collision carried both vehicles west of Broadway.
The Lexus remained upright on the roadway, while the police vehicle overturned and landed on its roof in the median.
Gayler was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by Ada firefighters who used hydraulic extrication tools to open the driver’s side door. She was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada to be treated. The extent of her injuries was not available.
Thomas was not injured.
The name of the fleeing suspect was not available by press time Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.