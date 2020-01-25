Emergency personnel responded to the Byng neighborhood of Lake Hills early Saturday afternoon after a report that a woman had fallen from a tree.
The extent of the woman's injuries were not immediately known, but reports indicated multiple traumas. At one point officials said the victim lost consciousness. A ladder and cutting tools were visible at the scene, indicating the victim might have been working on the tree.
A Mercy EMS ambulance transported to victim to Ada Regional Airport to await an AirEvac helicopter.
Byng Fire Department and Ada Fire Department assisted Mercy EMS at the scene.
This is a developing story.
