Woman injured in crash after blowout

A Stonewall woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon on State Highway 1 and County Road 3590, also known as Homer-Francis Road.
Darla Pearce, 75, of Stonewall, was driving traveling eastbound on State Highway 1 in a 2009 Volvo when, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alan Fortner, the vehicle had a tire blow out, causing the driver to lose control. It departed the roadway to the right and rolled approximately 1 1/2 times before coming to a rest on it’s top.
Pearce was briefly trapped in the vehicle She was extricated and transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada and admitted in critical condition with trunk internal injuries.
The report indicated the condition of the driver was normal, and the blowout was the cause of the crash.
Assisting Fortner were the Ada Police Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS.
