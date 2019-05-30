Woman donates rodeo scrapbook to Historical Society

The Pontotoc County Historical and Genealogical Society added another piece of local history to its collection earlier this month.
Sarah Roane of Northglenn, Colorado, whose family has ties to Ada, donated her mother’s Ada Firemen’s Rodeo scrapbook from 1940 to 1942 to the Historical Society. The scrapbook contains several newspaper clippings about the rodeo, along with rodeo tickets, ribbons that Roane’s mother had won and other items.
Roane also donated around 24 negatives that were made from black-and-white photos taken at the 1941 Ada Firemen’s Rodeo.
Roane’s grandparents, former state lawmaker H.P. Sugg and his wife, Bernice, lived in Ada from 1917 until 1980. Roane’s mother, Laura K. “Doddie” Sugg, and her siblings grew up in Ada.
Roane said her great-grandmother, Emma R. Sugg, started the family archives, which included hand-written letters from the Civil War and other documents.
“There were just a lot of items that have been passed down through four generations,” she said in a May 23 interview.
Roane said her mother had asked her to see if the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City was interested in some of her mother’s rodeo gear, and Roane later gave those items to the museum. She said the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City is interested in her mother’s saddle, which was made in 1938 but is not connected to the Ada rodeo.
Roane donated her family’s archives from 1860 through 1950 to the History Center in mid-May, and she visited Ada that week to turn her mother’s rodeo scrapbook over to the Pontotoc County Historical Society.
Roane donated those items to the Ada organization during a recent meeting with Historical Society representative Billie Floyd and Suzanne Clemons, the daughter of Roane’s mother’s best friend.
Roane said the organizations that received the donations were excited about having those pieces of Ada history, which all tie into each other.
“They were very happy,” she said, adding that she has received thank-you letters from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum; the Oklahoma History Center; Ada’s public information director, Lisa Bratcher; Floyd.
Clemons said the scrapbook contains many valuable souvenirs of the rodeo, which was famous in its day.
“Doddie kept a really great scrapbook,” she said. “The Historical Society will really enjoy that.”
‘A wealth of information’
Floyd said the scrapbook is a valuable addition to the Historical Society’s collection.
“We will treasure it because there’s a wealth of historical information about what was going on in Ada during the early ‘40s,” she said.
Floyd said the scrapbook and its contents will be displayed at the Historical Society library, 221 W. 16th St. in Ada. The library is open from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.