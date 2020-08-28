A woman and her infant child escaped serious injury when the car in which they were riding rolled over and struck another vehicle Thursday morning on Ada’s south side.
The occurred just after 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Johnston when a Mitsubishi Mirage driving southbound rolled over, striking a parked Kia passenger car and coming to rest on its side. The driver and the infant passenger were properly restrained. Mercy EMS personnel examined them both at the scene, and they were not transported.
Both lanes of the roadway were blocked for nearly an hour as authorities investigated.
The Ada Police Department, The Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS responded to the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.