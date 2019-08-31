OKLAHOMA CITY — Since taking office more than eight months ago, Gov. Kevin Stitt is embarking upon an unprecedented overhaul of state government.
In all, he — or his newly appointed board members — have forced out or replaced more than a dozen heads of state agencies.
Political observers say some turnover is natural when a new governor takes office. Stitt’s turnover, though, has reached unprecedented levels in part because the Oklahoma Legislature is slowly expanding his power to directly appoint agency heads.
According to his office, Stitt has replaced the heads of: the Department of Emergency Management; the Department of Human Services; the Oklahoma Health Care Authority; the Department of Corrections; the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry; the Department of Transportation; the Secretary of State; the Commissioners of the Land Office; the Office of Management of Enterprise Services; the Oklahoma Department of Commerce; and the Tourism Department. His board members have made changes at the top of the Pardon and Parole Board and the Securities Commission, his office said.
And in just the past week, Stitt announced that Tom Bates, interim commissioner at the state Department of Health, would be stepping down from his role to lead a new Health Care Authority initiative. Then, earlier in the month, Stitt said he wanted Glen Johnson to step down as chancellor of higher education.
“Oklahomans hired me to bring in a fresh set of eyes across state government,” Stitt said in an email. “We are managing state agencies and our $20 billion state budget like a business, and we are delivering transparency and results. I am excited about the appointments we have made. They are running hard and fast to move the needle in their agencies, boards and commissions, and I look forward to working with them to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.”
Stitt is using his unprecedented appointment authority to “slowly but surely” fill those positions with his own people, said David Blatt, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning think tank.
Stitt is then tapping into a pool of business people with no state government experience or no previous experience in areas where they’re now responsible, he said.
“I think his appointments have been chosen from a narrow and not especially diverse pool, and there is a real shortage of gender, racial and professional diversity,” Blatt said. “He has appointed a lot of people who look like him. White businessmen who come from outside of government.”
Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, a right-leaning think tank, said vulnerable Oklahomans care more about whether state government is providing services efficiently. Color and gender are not the most important criteria for serving state government, he said.
“If the most efficient workers are trees, then Oklahomans are going to want trees,” Small said.
Small said he believes Stitt is keeping a promise he made to Oklahomans on the campaign trail and things are working well.
“We feel like the focus the governor is placing on getting new leadership is not jaded by the typical bureaucrat perspective, which is everything is just fine if we could get more money, things would be better,” he said.
Small said the turnover rate may be unprecedented in Oklahoma, but it’s pretty typical in other states when a new governor takes power.
“Oklahoma has been the outlier in that a director gets (selected) and agencies and bureaucrats can ignore and ostracize the governor because there was no effective way to get new leadership,” Small said.
The turnover rate is definitely not normal, said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. She said she’s not concerned that Stitt is removing people who have been in their positions for a long time, but rather that the replacements lack experience.
“And I think it remains to be seen how this is going to go,” she said. “I’m very concerned about it because I think what we’re seeing is a lot of people who don’t have experience in these areas of government.”
She also is concerned that most of Stitt’s replacements have been white men.
“I’ve personally seen the difference that it makes when you have women at the table, when you have people of color at the table and the different perspectives they bring,” she said. “And I worry that those perspectives are not being represented in his group.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
