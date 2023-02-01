Winter weather continued Tuesday, with several rounds of heavy sleet pelting the ground, which was already covered with sleet from Monday’s wintery mix.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for, “a chance of freezing rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Forecasters indicated Wednesday night would include more of the same. “Freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all freezing rain after 9 p.m.” the forecast read. “Cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”
Sleet occurs when rain falls into a layer of below-freezing air before it reaches the ground. Freezing rain reaches the ground as liquid, then freezes.
Thursday’s outlook included a bit of a break in cold temperatures with, “a slight chance of freezing rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Weekend high temperatures should rise into the 50s.
