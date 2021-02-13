As a powerful winter storm approaches on the heels of a sharp cold snap and icing event, the National Weather Service is refining their forecasts.
As of Friday morning, the agency expects the Ada area to receive about six inches of snow Sunday and Monday. Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop into single digits over the weekend.
The cold and snow together are dangerous, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Oklahoma. Portions of the state are also under a wind chill advisory due to dangerous cold.
Monday night is the coldest, with a forecast low of -5ºF.
• OHP discourages travel during upcoming weather event
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a statement about the approaching weather, saying, “The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is encouraging residents to stay home during the upcoming winter weather event. Starting on Sunday, OHP is discouraging any travel because of the dangerous conditions that will be caused by the winter storm.”
The City of Ada has released a map which roads ODOT covers and which roads the City covers and their priorities for emergency purposes. That map can be viewed at theadanews.com.
