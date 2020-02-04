The Ada area braced Tuesday for winter weather that could include up to four inches of snow.
The official National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday for Ada includes, "Snow, mainly before noon. High near 32. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible."
In Oklahoma, a winter storm warning extends from Stillwater to Oklahoma City to Lawton. The Ada area is just outside the warning to the east, and is under a winter storm watch.
This is a developing story.
