Old man winter came knocking in a big way this week putting the clamps on some discussions about a Garvin County sales tax going before voters in early April.
A frigid winter storm dumping several inches of snow in the county and throughout just about all of Oklahoma has for now delayed talks on the half cent tax on the ballot for an April 6 election.
Although those discussions with the public were shut down for now Garvin County’s commissioners know they will happen fairly soon because of what they represent.
District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare says just about everyone he’s talked to in recent weeks has said they want to know exactly where the tax revenues are going to go – down to the very percentages.
“It’s really important,” Gollihare said.
“We need to set the percentages of what’s going where so we know what to campaign on. Everyone I’ve talked to is asking what percentages are going where.”
The revenues from this tax bring in about $2 million each year for a variety of things related to Garvin County’s government.
This time around the issue is being split with 80 percent of the revenues going for public safety.
The areas in this category are the sheriff’s office and county jail, the county’s 911 system and funding for public ambulance services in Garvin County.
The remaining 20 percent is set to go for county roads and bridges, senior citizens organizations in the county and OSU Extension Services to help fund FFA and 4-H programs in the county.
Much like the last two times the tax has gone before voters, this one going to a vote soon is also for a seven-year period.
The current one passed in 2014 included 25 percent of revenues going to the sheriff’s office and jail, 25 percent for county roads and bridges, 12.5 percent for county 911 and the remainder for the county’s general fund.
Gollihare says the winter weather is only delaying the discussions that will soon help commissioners determine the exact percentages of how much tax revenue will go to the earmarked areas.
“We need people to understand their taxes are not going to change. They’re not going up. This is a renewal of the tax that’s been there since 2007,” he said.
“We need to explain to them this is what the money does and where it goes.”
The commissioner overseeing the district covering the eastern side of the county knows what it’s like to campaign for this half cent sales tax.
In the past as a county hand and volunteer firefighter he’s been out there talking to people about this tax and what it’s doing.
He’s also worked to support a separate quarter cent sales tax with revenues split equally among all 12 fire departments in Garvin County.
“As firemen in Stratford we plan to make a brochure that explains a little bit more about what the tax does,” Gollihare said.
“We plan on knocking on doors in Stratford and maybe talk to people in Wynnewood too. That’s what we did for the fire tax.”
