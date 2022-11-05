Plants need a lot less water during the fall and winter but may need a deep soak during extended dry times. Lack of adequate soil moisture is often a major cause of winter damage. Dry soil coupled with strong winter winds can cause havoc on a plant. All plants, but especially narrowleaf and broadleaf evergreens, use water during winter. When little or no soil moisture is present, plants can become desiccated, and it is more likely root damage will also occur.
Know your soil! Clay soils are sticky while sandy soils feel gritty. If you have a clay soil, less frequent, slow watering is best to completely soak the soil. Sandy soils may need more frequent watering since they drain quickly. Always check your soil for moisture before turning on the water. Too much water can cause root rot and kill plants. Soils with more than ample moisture may also encourage winter weeds to germinate and flourish. Water only every two to three weeks and apply only enough water to moisten the top six or so inches of soil.
When dry cold fronts are predicted, water the landscape at least 24 hours in advance of the front. Apply about ½ inch of water at the time of watering. A sunny day on moist soil helps warm the soil and root area thus reducing the amount of time the roots will be exposed to cold temperatures.
Moisture must be available below the frost line or frozen soil. When the soil freezes, if moisture is not present in soil pore spaces, moisture is pulled from plant roots to form the ice crystals resulting in desiccated roots, thus what some would refer to as “winter kill.”
Of course, some common sense needs to be practiced at this time of year; do not allow the sprinklers to come on during a hard freeze. Ice forming on some plants could result in some serious damage and you could create a hazardous situation for you, pedestrians or even passing vehicles.
Do not forget plants growing in above ground planters protected from rain. They need watering even in a wet season. Also, remember to water plants that are located under the eaves of a building or home since they often receive little natural precipitation.
Prepare plants for the winter weather by maintaining a thick layer of mulch around trees, shrubs, and in flower beds. Mulch retains soil moisture, prevents erosion, and can increase soil quality over time. Avoid mulches that create a packed layer since they do not allow good air and water exchange, such as grass clippings and leaves that have not been shredded.
Trees, shrubs, perennials, and evergreens are best watered from slow-soaking garden hose since it gets the water down to the root zone. Large lawn areas can be watered with an automatic irrigation system or a hose sprinkler. Only water when the soil is dry, and temperatures are above freezing.
For more information on winter irrigation, you can contact your agriculture educator at your local OSU Extension office.
