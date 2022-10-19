Winners presented at Chickasaw Nation's cultural ceremony

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said the nation’s cultural evening, hosted Sept. 29 at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, was much more than a traditional celebration of tribal culture and history.
“This year’s event is especially important, because it is far more than a celebration of culture and history. We haven’t been together in person for years now. We have so many things to be thankful for,” Governor Anoatubby said.
“It’s a celebration. It’s a reunion and it’s a gathering of our people after this long absence we’ve had,” Governor Anoatubby said, referring to pandemic-related precautions that halted in-person celebrations in recent years. “We can and we should have a great smile on our faces.”
Governor Anoatubby acknowledged the importance of promoting and maintaining the continuation of Chickasaw language and credited tribal elders as being critical to that endeavor.
“Our elders have anchored us in our culture and they, along with us being inspired by them, work to preserve our culture for future generations. Through the passing of our language and traditions, their wisdom, the oral stories they have – they’ve taught us so much. They have taught us what it really means to be Chickasaw. This evening, we recognize their incredible contributions to the preservation of our culture,” Governor Anoatubby said.
The night’s festivities were punctuated with the presentation of the 2022 Silver Feather Award to Merry Monroe, a Chickasaw citizen who Governor Anoatubby said embodies all the qualities the award was designed to honor.
The Silver Feather was created in 1999 and is bestowed on selected tribal members who dedicate themselves to the preservation and revitalization of Chickasaw language, culture and lifeways.
Governor Anoatubby said, as such, it is one of the most historically esteemed gifts that can be bestowed upon a Chickasaw.
“The award is significant in its symbolism,” he said. “It is silver because of its endurance and captivating shine, which also caught the eye of our Chickasaw ancestors over 500 years ago and became a much sought-after trade item.”
Recipients are frequently speakers of Chickasaw language and leaders in their communities, he said.
“Silver Feather Award recipients often serve as protectors, mentors, keepers of wisdom and sources of cultural knowledge,” Governor Anoatubby said. “This evening’s recipient is all of these and more.”
“Today, we honor Monroe for her lifetime service to Chickasaw and other First American students at Byng Schools and her commitment to our Chickasaw language,” he said.
Monroe is a 1969 graduate of Byng High School who started her career in serving others as a teacher’s aide at her alma mater. She would later go on to serve as Byng’s Johnson-O’Malley representative and as the Indian education coordinator.
Monroe graduated from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, with a bachelor’s degree in Native American Studies in 2011. She was in the first cohort of students to complete Chickasaw Language 1-4 at the university.
She would later aid Dr. Joshua D. Hinson in teaching Chikashshanompa’ (the Chickasaw language) at Byng High School. Governor Anoatubby said Monroe eventually assumed instruction duties on her own with the mentorship and assistance of the late Pauline Walker and Geneva Holman.
Monroe was awarded the AARP Oklahoma Native American Elders Award in 2018 and the Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year Award in 2019. Established in 2006, the Dynamic Woman of the Year Award honors Chickasaw women who have made significant contributions to the tribe. They also serve as role models to other Chickasaw women and have made a difference in the lives of Chickasaws and other citizens, enriching their communities and society at large.
“Monroe retired from Byng Schools in 2017 and is currently a member of the Chickasaw Language Committee,” Governor Anoatubby said.
Past Silver Feather Award recipients include Adam Walker, Pauline Walker, Charlie Carter, Juanita Byars, Sim Greenwood, Geneva Holman, Leerene Frazier, Rose Jefferson, Stanley Smith, Marie Beck, Jerry Underwood, Catherine Pickens Willmond, Weldon Fulsom, Emma McLeod, Jerry Imotichey, Virginia Alexander Bolen, Sam Johnson, Sue Fish, Daniel Worchester, Pauline Brown, Harold Stick and Glenda Galvan.
SEASAM winners
Awards were also presented to winners of the Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM).
Adult
Best of Show – Bryan Waytula – “Golden Eagle Woman”
Best in Division, Culture – Wayne Edgar – “Warriors Pride”
Best in Division, 3D – Troy Jackson – “Third Day”
Best in Division 2D – Bryan Waytula – “The Defendant”
Youth
Best of Show – Brinkley Nichols – “Out on a Limb”
Best in Division, Culture – Sophie Mater – “Taloa, Serenading the Sun”
Best in Division, 3D – Natalie Lawson – “Sunrise”
Best in Division, 2D – Anita Mitchell – “The Buffalo”
Youth SEASAM Judges’ Awards
1. Anita Mitchell – “Rainbow Raven”
2. Charley Morgan – “Blue Day”
3. Cheyanne Bastone – “Night Tree”
4. Karoline Saur – “Anatomy”
5. Camden Oliphant – “Dean”
6. Caitlyn Nail – “Kishi Chaffa”
7. Sarah Mathis – “Peace River Canyon”
8. Camden Oliphant – “Golden Dreams”
9. Olivia Hilton – “Outcast”
10. Sarah Redman – “Beautiful”
Chickasaw Press and White Dog Press publications were released during the awards ceremony.
“Capital City: History of Tishomingo” by Paul F. Lambert, explores the history of the author’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, historically known as the seat of government of the Chickasaw Nation.
“Oka Holisso: Chickasaw and Choctaw Water Resource Planning Guide” was created by the collaborative efforts of a Chickasaw and Choctaw regional planning team. The work presents a comprehensive water analysis created as a part of implementation of a 2016 agreement between the Chickasaw Nation, the Choctaw Nation and the state of Oklahoma. It provides an examination of water policies and resources throughout south-central and southeastern Oklahoma. Oka Holisso means “Water Book” or “Atlas” in both Chickasaw and Choctaw languages.
White Dog Press’ newest title is “The Lost River: Anompolichi II,” by Philip Carroll Morgan. The work is a sequel to Morgan’s inaugural novel, “Anompolichi: The Wordmaster” and is set in late 14th century North America.
All titles are available at ChickasawPress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.