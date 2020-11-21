ADA - Six start-up companies competed virtually on November 12th for cash prizes during The Big Pitch Ada hosted by the Ada Jobs Foundation (AJF).
Entrants applied to compete from across the state, with AJF selecting six finalists to pitch a new business idea, service, or product line, and be awarded money to further their innovation and expert feedback based on the quality of their presentation and overall business concept. This year, the Big Pitch allowed companies to pitch in two categories: a category for concept-stage ideas for a potential business, and a category for early stage businesses or product lines.
The selected finalists had five minutes to make their business pitch to a panel of judges consisting of industry experts, which was followed by questions and answers with the judges.
The winners were announced during the event and they are as follows:
People’s Choice and First place in the Revenue Generating category awarded to Lynsey Bonner with Expiration Ninja. Expiration Ninja, a new product line of Cantrell Solutions, offer a quick and effective way to keep track of virtually any kind of record with ease. If it has an expiration date, give it to Expiration Ninja and watch our simple, versatile, and adaptable platform keep track of all of your renewals so you don’t have to.
Second place in the Revenue Generating category was awarded to Jamie Davis with Hidden Stars of Theatre. Hidden Stars is an educational webinar series designed to introduce students to all the careers in professional theater that don’t get to take a curtain call at the end of a show. Each episode features a professional from Broadway, or the world of National Tours, who tells their story. Stories that not only educate, but also inspire.
First place in Idea Stage category category awarded to Naresh Juneja with BreathifyUSA. BreathifyUSA offers affordable and powerful air-purifiers manufactured in rural America using advanced 3D printing technology.
Second place in Idea Stage category awarded to Anthony Foreman with Punchin’ Trees Woodshop. Punchin’ Trees Woodshop invites you to explore the world around you. Take hide-and-seek to a new level and turn Geocaching into a national hobby. Utilizing web-based technology as well as a tactile wood-crafted dongle; Woodchuck is the new pet rock..
The other top finalists making pitches included Fredeshia Neely with WeCare&Co and Cody Tucker with Convey640.
“The Big pitch Ada showcased amazing entrepreneurial talent. We commend all of the entrepreneurs for their hard work, and look forward to seeing them grow their businesses,” said Srijita Dia Ghosh, AJF Entrepreneurship Specialist. “This event, along with the Startup Ada Bootcamp are fostering ways to collaborate and build a culture of innovation in our community.”
Thank you to our sponsors LegalShield, REI Oklahoma, First United Bank of Ada, Pontotoc Technology Center, and Citizens Bank of Ada.
A recording of The Big Pitch Ada 2020 is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/0MzFGnMJFr8
