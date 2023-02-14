A windstorm that followed a rainy night has brought chaos across Ada.
The Ada Fire Department responded to at least three downed power lines in three separate locations Tuesday afternoon.
The Byng Fire Department called in fire crews to stand by during the storm.
OG&E repair crews arrived on the scene of a downed power line on South Cradduck at around 2:45 p.m., and more crews arrived shortly thereafter.
Around 1500 customers were without power just after 3 p.m.
Another downed line was reported at 8th and Townsend.
An OG&E outage map showed an area of Ada affected by the downed lines approximately triangular in shape in the central per of town.
The OG&E outage website indicated that more than 8000 customers in Oklahoma were without power through mid-afternoon.
The National Weather Service predicted wind gusts as high as 41 mph, diminishing to 28 mph after sunset.
