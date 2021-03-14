The University of Wyoming lists Shiloh E. Windsor of Ada, Okla., on the 2020 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution with accomplished faculty and world-class facilities. Offering 200 areas of study, UW provides an environment for success. A low student/faculty ratio allows for individual instruction and attention, and undergraduates often participate in cutting-edge research projects.
