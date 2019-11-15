ADA [ndash] Services for Roy Randle Samis, 73, of Ada are at noon Saturday at the Bertram Bobb Memorial Chapel at Tushkahoma. The Rev. Jesse Pacheco will officiate. Burial will follow at the Choctaw Nation Veterans Cemetery. The Choctaw Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemeter…
BYARS [ndash] Services for Wendell Weaver, 75, of Byars are at 1 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Frank Trent will officiate. Burial will follow at McGee Cemetery, Stratford. Mr. Weaver passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospital. He was born Marc…
