Willie Osborne turns 100 on April 26.
"I don't feel like I'm 100. I feel like I'm 50," Osborne says as he sits up straight in a chair in his Ada Baptist Village apartment. "My body tells me I'm 100, but I still don't feel old."
Osborne lucidly and accurately recalls many decades of this life. Among his earlier memories is his service with the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).
"I remember signing up for it, and I probably shouldn't say it," Osborne says with a wry smile on his face, "but I was supposed to be 17, but I fibbed about my age and joined the CCC in 1937. I went to Carrizozo, New Mexico. I worked in the lava beds out there building fences."
The CCC operated from 1933 to 1942 and was a major part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal that provided manual labor jobs related to the conservation and development of natural resources in rural lands owned by federal, state, and local governments.
Osborne served three six-month terms in the CCC, one term in New Mexico, and one term at Beaver's Bend building the dam there.
"We fought fire down there, hung telephone lines, and built roads through those hills," Osborne says. "Then I spent six months in Rawlins, Wyoming. I learned to drive a truck and run a bulldozer. We built watersheds up there."
Osborne was a medic in World War II, earning the bronze star with oak leaf cluster for his service. He received an honorable discharge as a staff sergeant.
"I was drafted in June of '42," Osborne says with a laugh. "I went to Fort Sill. I went to Colorado Springs, then to maneuvers in Louisiana, and from there to California. We were prepared to go to the South Pacific. From there we went to France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany."
After the war, Osborne rented an acreage in Coal County and planted cotton.
"I didn't know much about it, and somewhere along the line I decided to join the migration to California," Osborne reflected. "I left my crop, what little there was, to my folks, and I got a job at Cal Tech."
Osborne says that in his five years at Cal Tech, among other things, he learned the plumbing trade.
"I came back home to Oklahoma City and raised a family," he said.
In 1963, he moved back to Coalgate to start his own plumbing business. He bought a house in Levi, where he remained for 47 years.
Osborne was married three times, all of whom preceded him in death. He has four children, Wathina, Albert Ray, Bill, and Susan.
"They all did fine, and I'm proud of them," Osborne said.
Osborne has nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Osborne's family is planning a birthday celebration Sunday at Grace Christian Fellowship Church.
