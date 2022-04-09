Willard sixth grader wins state art award

Willard sixth grader Addy Jones was recently awarded presented a framed copy of her artwork, a gift card, and citations from Representative Ronny Johns and Senator Greg McCortney.
The 2022 contest theme for this year’s Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom poster contest was "Find your Future in Agriculture." Agricultural producers are critical in providing food and fiber for all of us; however, many other careers support food getting onto our plates. The contest aimed at introducing students to the vast opportunities and careers in the agricultural industry through lessons available through the Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom program.
Students in Dusti McCartney’s 6th grade STEM/Ag class at Willard 5th &6th Grade Center were invited to participate in the contest after learning about the diverse careers that are involved in agriculture. One of those students walked away with honors after placing 2nd in the statewide 6th grade category. Addy Jones was presented a framed copy of her artwork, a gift card, and citations from Representative Ronny Johns and Senator Greg McCortney.
