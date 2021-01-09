Fifth and sixth graders at Willard Grade Center had a special visitor Wednesday - a dairy cow named Snickers.
The mobile dairy classroom was from Southwest Dairy Farmers, and was intended to educate children on how dairy products go from the farm to the grocery store, what kinds of dairy products are available, and how dairy products can contribute to a healthy diet.
"I travel to schools across the state of Oklahoma," said Suzie Reece, Mobile Dairy Educator, who spoke to the Willard classes. "I teach about the dairy industry. It's a free program."
Traveling with Reece was seven-year-old Snickers, a Jersey dairy cow.
"She travels with me during the school year," Reece added. "I have another cow that travels with me in the summertime named Sharona. Snickers and I travel during the school year when the weather is good, to schools almost every day."
Reece said schools can book a visit from her and Snickers by visiting https://www.southwestdairyfarmers.com/.
