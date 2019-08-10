CASA volunteers are responsible for gathering information that will enable the court to better understand the situation of a child. They essentially become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent, objective recommendations regarding the child’s best interest.
Steps to becoming a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer
Step 1: Look to see which CASA programs are in your area.
You can choose which program is most convenient for you. There is a CASA program in Pontotoc County and a CASA program in Hughes County.
Step 2: Contact your local CASA program.
Your local program will interview you in person and ask you to fill out an application. You will also be asked for three professional references to guarantee that you are a person of character, competence and reliability.
Step 3: Complete a background check.
CASA volunteers undergo a thorough background check to ensure that our children are in good hands. Volunteers cannot have a record of certain criminal offenses, like child abuse, neglect or any sexual offenses.
Step 4: Complete the required training.
All volunteers must complete an initial training of 30 hours. This training prepares you to be a strong advocate and covers legally mandated topics. You’ll learn about the dynamics of child abuse and juvenile law and court structure.
Step 5: Take your oath before the judge.
That’s it! You’ve become a sworn CASA volunteer. Now you are ready to be appointed to a child who desperately needs your help.
22nd Judicial District CASA can be contacted at 580-332-1441 or GetInvolved@adacasa.org. 22nd Judicial District CASA covers Pontotoc, Hughes and Seminole counties.
The next training for Pontotoc County begins Sept. 16.
22nd Judicial
District CASA
In 2018, 22nd Judicial District CASA Inc. served 79 children and 44 families in Pontotoc and Hughes counties. Every year, thousands of children in Oklahoma are removed from their homes due to evidence of abuse and neglect. These children are uprooted from the only family they have ever known, taken out of schools and away from friends. To sum it up, their worlds are turned upside down. Going through the child welfare system is a frightening experience, and no child should do it alone.
22nd Judicial District CASA Inc. currently has 18 active volunteers, which is considerably low compared to the number of children that are served in this area on an annual basis. 22nd Judicial District CASA Inc. has also recently expanded into Seminole County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.