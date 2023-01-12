CASA volunteers are responsible for gathering information that will enable the court to better understand the situation of a child. They essentially become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent, objective recommendations regarding the child’s best interest.
Step 1. Look to see which local CASA programs are in your area.
You can choose which program is most convenient for you. There is a CASA program in Pontotoc, Seminole, and Hughes Counties.
Step 2. Contact your local CASA program.
Your local program will interview you in person and ask you to fill out a paper or an online application. You will also be asked for 3 professional references to guarantee that you are a person of character, competence, and reliability.
Step 3. Complete a background check.
CASA volunteers undergo a thorough background check to ensure that our children are in good hands. Volunteers cannot have a record of certain criminal offenses, like child abuse, neglect, or any sexual offenses.
Step 4. Complete the required training.
All volunteers must complete an initial training of 30 hours. This training prepares you to be a strong advocate and covers legally mandated topics. You’ll learn about the dynamics of child abuse, juvenile law, cultural competency, and court structure.
Step 5. Take your oath before the Judge.
That’s it! You’ve become a sworn CASA volunteer. Now you are ready to be appointed to a child who desperately needs your help.
If you have questions call the 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASA STAFF at 580-332-1441
