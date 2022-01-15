Kristen Baugh, known professionally as KayB, is an up-and-coming musician from Ada who could end up being the next big thing. Her single "MOTEL" was recently released, and listening to it, it's not hard to imagine her sound could be a huge hit.
"I grew up in Ada," Baugh says. She graduated from Ada High School in 2010.
"I originally moved to Oklahoma City to UCO for college for a couple of years," Baugh said Tuesday. "At the time, I was going to major in kinesiology.
"All my time and money was going to something that I really didn't want to do, because I'd been singing my whole life," she added. "I just needed to pursue my dream."
Baugh says she spoke with the country duo Maddie and Tae. Tae, who is from Ada also, suggested Baugh go to Texas and get a voice coach.
"At the time I was driving to Texas every weekend, driving three hours from Oklahoma City to Dallas and back for voice lessons," Baugh said. "I did that for about a year. Eventually I moved to Houston, where I worked at Music World Entertainment, and that was really, really cool. I got to work in an office next to Mathew Knowles, who is Beyonce's dad. It was super cool to be involved in that.
"For that first year I lived in Houston, I was doing showcases," Baugh continued, "performing in front of record label managers, trying to get heard. Eventually I joined a pop band that was similar to the Black Eyed Peas."
Baugh said she "did the pop band thing" for a while.
"I just love every kind of music, and at that point, I was just trying to get my foot in the door anywhere I could," she said. "It didn't matter what I was singing, I just love singing. I sang a bunch. I wrote a bunch of songs. I recorded a bunch of songs. I was trying to let people know, 'This is how I am. This is how I am in the studio.'
"From there, I started growing up, obviously, and figuring out who I was," she adds.
"My whole life everybody has been telling me, 'You need to be singing country.' I'm from Ada, so I have that natural Oklahoma accent," Baugh continued.
The decision to start singing in the country genre paid off immediately when Baugh had the opportunity to perform at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
"I got to open for Kane Brown and Chris Young after another singer dropped out," she said. "I got to pull up next to the tour busses, be backstage, all the special treatment, and open for Brown and Young. They had me learn about 10 songs in two weeks. They were country songs, and that's when I realized this is the music I am supposed to be doing."
Fans and friends can find Kristen Baugh at https://www.facebook.com/kristin.baugh.3
