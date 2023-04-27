Join a ranger on April 29th or on May 6th for a Wildflower Walk at Veterans Lake. The program will start at 10:00 am at the Veterans Lake Dam parking area. The walk will cover about half a mile and last for one hour.
“The flowers respond differently to variations in temperature and rainfall, so every year it’s a unique display. No matter what, we always seem to have something beautiful to discover,” says Park Ranger Julie Hoffman, who will lead the program.
For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.