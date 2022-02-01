Wildfires spread quickly on a dry westerly wind Saturday afternoon in the Latta area along State highway 1.
The initial cause of the blaze was unknown, but was possibly kindled by a trailer on the highway. Flames quickly spread along the wooded easement of the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks, finding their way into a neighborhood just east of Ram Jack at SH1 and County road 1570.
At the same time, a house north of Roff was destroyed by fire, but it did not appear to be directly connected to the Latta fires. The cause of both blazes remains under investigation.
Firefighters from across the county were summoned to both fires. The Latta fire moved swiftly north and east, forcing firefighters and the Pontotoc County Emergency Management agency to redeploy to new positions to stay ahead of the flames.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control for the incidents.
Firefighters were called to return to the scene of the blaze several times during the evening due to embers rekindling in wooded areas.
