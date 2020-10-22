Firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire Wednesday afternoon along U.S. 377 near the intersection with Stonecipher Boulevard.
Traffic in both directions slowed to a crawl as smoke from the roadsides and the center median blew north toward Ada, hindering visibility in places.
As the fire approached the Ada City limits, firefighters struggled to keep the blaze out of a wooded area.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier led the effort as incident command, and was assisted by the Ada Fire Department, the Union Valley Fire Department, the Stonewall Fire Department, and a Bureau of Indian Affairs fire crew. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted in traffic control.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately know. Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.