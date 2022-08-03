Firefighters across Pontotoc County worked to extinguish a large, hot, dry wildfire Wednesday near the intersection of County Roads 1500 and 3580 in the Oakman area.
The fire was reported at midday. Several structures, including a house, a storage building, and several large bales of hay burned.
A southerly breeze conspired with 100 degree temperatures and grass and brush dry from nearly six weeks without rain to create the multi-acre.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier was among the first on the scene, and made an "all-call," instructing Central Dispatch in Ada to page all available county fire departments to send firefighters and equipment to help contain the blaze.
At one point, heat from the flames was hot enough to force bystanders on CR1500 to retreat to the other side of the road.
Some firefighters were able to return to their home districts by early afternoon.
The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.
